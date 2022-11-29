Ace Cash (ACEC) Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Ace Cash has a market cap of $93.59 million and $2,327.07 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ace Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ace Cash has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.38 or 0.07419592 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00494159 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.11 or 0.30035402 BTC.

Ace Cash was first traded on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.48885487 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,932.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

