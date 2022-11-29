Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the October 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.50. 36,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,941. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.