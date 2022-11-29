Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.09.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.