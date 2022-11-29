Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after buying an additional 4,872,961 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after buying an additional 1,568,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,081,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $838,176,000 after buying an additional 1,088,770 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.