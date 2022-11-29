953,487 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 953,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,859,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.2% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,999,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 784,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.48. The stock had a trading volume of 73,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,280. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.81.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.