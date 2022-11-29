953,487 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 953,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,859,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.2% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,999,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 784,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.48. The stock had a trading volume of 73,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,280. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.81.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.