869 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHE LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

