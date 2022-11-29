628 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.50. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,877. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.35 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.