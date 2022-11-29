5,671 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.1% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,639,000 after acquiring an additional 364,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 322,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.77. 10,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.83. The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $264.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

