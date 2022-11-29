3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 154.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 0.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in 3M by 1,026.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.