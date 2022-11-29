3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 3M worth $59,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 850,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

MMM stock opened at $124.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.58. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

