3,157 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $34,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.