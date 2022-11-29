3,157 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $34,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Electric Stock Performance
Shares of GE opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.
General Electric Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
