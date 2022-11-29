1,572 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after buying an additional 35,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,363,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,939.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 37,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE TDY opened at $413.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.98. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Teledyne Technologies Company Profile
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
