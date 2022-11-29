1,572 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after buying an additional 35,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,363,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,939.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 37,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDY opened at $413.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.98. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

