12,750 Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $1,702,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 54.2% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in DISH Network by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $1,867,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DISH Network by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,840,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

