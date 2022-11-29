1,267 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,159,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $522.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.13.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
