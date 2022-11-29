10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB) Short Interest Update

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

NYSE VCXB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCXB. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $4,366,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer internet, e-commerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, financial services, artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and Software-as-a-Service.

