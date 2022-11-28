Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.02. Zymeworks shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 938 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZYME. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Zymeworks Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $496.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

