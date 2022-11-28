Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.02. Zymeworks shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 938 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZYME. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $496.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
