Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40,619 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $64,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.51. The company had a trading volume of 29,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.70. The firm has a market cap of $200.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

