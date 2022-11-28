Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 49,013 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 738,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,013 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $45,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Shares of GILD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 267,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

