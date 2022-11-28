Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,032 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,032 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Centene were worth $86,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after buying an additional 689,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares during the period. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,264,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.19. 35,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,393. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

