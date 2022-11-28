Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 9,119 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $48,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.11. 776,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $299.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

