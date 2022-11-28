Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $99,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

HD stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.10. 110,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,870. The company has a market capitalization of $330.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.18.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

