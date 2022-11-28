Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $97.17 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 207,295 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $97,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.90. 579,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,958,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.52.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

