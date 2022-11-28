Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,321 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $188,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $108,092,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $336,514,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $750,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,609,973. The stock has a market cap of $400.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $334.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

