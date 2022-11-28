Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $44,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Medtronic by 863.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,918,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $412,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 239,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,350. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $114.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

