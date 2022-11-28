Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $44,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Medtronic by 863.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,918,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $412,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDT stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 239,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,350. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $114.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
