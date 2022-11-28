Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.37% of Tractor Supply worth $79,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

TSCO traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $224.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.22. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

