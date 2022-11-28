Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 137,802 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,572 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,802 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $76,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,920,000 after buying an additional 2,289,163 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,696,000 after buying an additional 1,914,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.6% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,475,000 after buying an additional 750,702 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,593,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,367,000 after buying an additional 615,590 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.97. 104,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,835. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.84.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

