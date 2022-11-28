Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Zoned Properties Stock Performance
Zoned Properties stock remained flat at $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday. Zoned Properties has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.
Zoned Properties Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoned Properties (ZDPY)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Zoned Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoned Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.