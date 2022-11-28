Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Zoned Properties Stock Performance

Zoned Properties stock remained flat at $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday. Zoned Properties has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, operates, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It provides site identification, advisory, and brokerage services for the cannabis real estate sector. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

