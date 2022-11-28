Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2528 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
NASDAQ ZIONP opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $25.42.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
