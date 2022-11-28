Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2528 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZIONP opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $25.42.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

