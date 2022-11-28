ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.18

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 27811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 53.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after buying an additional 95,106 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,551,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

