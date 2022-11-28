Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,441 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,238 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $285.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.16.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.19.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

