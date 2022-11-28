Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,643 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $4.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,643. The company has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.55. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

