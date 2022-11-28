Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,189 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $535.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $524.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $439.22 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

