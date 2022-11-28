Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 34,076 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,076 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,499,000 after acquiring an additional 108,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,982,000 after buying an additional 294,926 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,395,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,038,000 after buying an additional 370,088 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 996,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,286,000 after buying an additional 444,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 549,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after buying an additional 66,709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.04. 3,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,363. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.45 and a 52-week high of $107.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

