Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,672,212 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672,212 shares during the quarter. Boyd Gaming comprises approximately 3.4% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $51,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,276 shares of company stock worth $16,442,312. 28.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.74. 7,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,502. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.