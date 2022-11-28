Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,749 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.18. The stock had a trading volume of 58,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,443. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.