Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 157,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 128,620 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RLJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Insider Activity

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at $833,778.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 48,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.