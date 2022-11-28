Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

NXPI traded down $4.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.09. 31,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,964. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

