Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 50.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $7.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $400.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.32, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $679.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.91.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.