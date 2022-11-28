Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after buying an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,722,049 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

BABA stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.08. 448,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,160,982. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a PE ratio of 188.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

