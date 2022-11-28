YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $213.41 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $213.41 million and $351.82 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00006032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00618672 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $246.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

