YUSD Stablecoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $217.29 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $217.29 million and $213.16 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00618672 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $246.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

