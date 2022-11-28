WOW-token (WOW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $439.37 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $439.37 million and $3.99 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.36 or 0.01874368 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00031305 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00040448 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.65 or 0.01724609 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04393676 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

