World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Northcoast Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

NYSE WWE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,768. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.