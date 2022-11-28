Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $121.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average of $120.54. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

