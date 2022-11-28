Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 485 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 668,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,295,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

