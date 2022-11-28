Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,420 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $16,271,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $741,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,482,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,943,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.35. 11,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average is $100.13. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $100.34.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.