Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 3,742 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of PG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.79. The stock had a trading volume of 100,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

