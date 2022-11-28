Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,884 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,262,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,515. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average of $104.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

