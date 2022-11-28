Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,150 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,233,000 after buying an additional 735,466 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.39. 176,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,491,890. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

