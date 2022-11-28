Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.85. 18,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.
Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.70.
About Becton, Dickinson and
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.
Featured Articles
